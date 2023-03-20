Grand Funk Railroad Announce ‘The American Band Tour’

SHERMAN OAKS, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Grand Funk Railroad is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1973 hit, “We’re an American Band” with the announcement of The American Band Tour, performing multiple shows across North America.

Founding member, Don Brewer (vocals/drums) is the writer and singer of the aforementioned hit – taken from the band’s seventh album. One of rock music’s most recognized anthems, the platinum-certified single went all the way to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Says Brewer: “‘We’re An American Band’ came to me when we were flying from town to town on our Phoenix Tour in 1972. We were being sued by our former manager Terry Knight and he was trying to stop us from performing. The line ‘We’re comin’ to your town, we’ll help you party it down’ came to me first and I wrote the song around that line. I feel lucky and blessed every time we play it live.”

The rock band will be the special guests of Kid Rock for two hometown shows at Little Caesars Arena (Detroit) on Friday and Saturday (July 14-15).

Here are the 2023 tour dates with more to be announced:

3/18/23 Clewiston, FL Clewiston Sugar Festival – Civic Park

4/01/23 Akron, OH Goodyear Theater

4/13/23 Deadwood, SD Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

4/23/23 Oxford, AL Oxford Performing Arts Center

4/29/23 Marietta, OH Peoples Bank Theatre

5/06/23 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater

5/13/23 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

5/19/23 Biloxi, MS Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

6/02/23 Peachtree City, GA Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

6/09/23 Lincoln, RI Twin River Casino

6/24/23 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion

7/07/23 St. Louis, MO River City Casino & Hotel

7/14/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

7/15/23 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena