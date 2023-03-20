Hawkwind Co-Founder Mick Slattery, Dead At 77

Mick Slattery, co-founder and original guitarist of the influential progressive rock band Hawkwind has died. He was 77.

His passing was announced by fellow Hawkwind co-founder Dave Brock, who said that Slattery died on March 17th after a short illness.

Slattery and Brock formed Hawkwind in 1969, after meeting bassist John Harrison.

Slattery remained with the group for a brief time, and recorded several tracks that were later included in a reissue of the the band’s self-titled 1970 debut before he was replaced in the lineup by Huw Lloyd-Langton.

Following his exit from Hawkwind, Slattery continued to perform with other members of Hawkwind, including Nik Turner’s side project Space Ritual, and Alan Davey’s Hawkestrel.