Maroon 5 Announce Las Vegas Fan Pop-Up Experience In Support of Park MGM Residency at Dolby Live

LAS VEGAS, NV (CelebrityAccess) – AREA15 has announced a Maroon 5 (M5) Las Vegas Fan Pop-Up Experience in the entertainment district, set to open Friday (March 24). The limited-run event, including two unique experiences, will open in support of the band’s M5LV Park MGM Residency at Dolby Live. The immersive fan experience will feature a collection of vinyl, Calirosa Tequila bar (recreating lead singer Adam Levine’s home bar for fans), merch, never-before-released performance footage, and more.

The S.I.N. (Strength in Numbers) Pop-Up, named after the band’s fan base, is set to take place inside The Wall, AREA15’s new music and events venue. It will feature M5 music videos, TV performances/appearances, and footage from Live At The Pyramids playing on a large LED screen at the center of the space.

Fans can purchase limited print M5 merch, vinyl of all seven albums, the 2006 photobook Midnight Miles, and vintage wash t-shirts from the Songs About Jane Tour (2002).

In addition, along with M5LV: The Residency ticket giveaways, the experience will also include the Friendly Unicorn clothing brand, PJ Morton, Phantom Planet merch, and more.

The S.I.N. will be open daily from noon until 8 pm local time from Friday (March 24) through Saturday (April 8). Entry is free but reservations are required. The film viewing will be open Tuesday (April 4) with tickets required. You can purchase tickets HERE.

The dates for the residency are:

March 24-25, 29, 31

April 1,5, 7-8

July 28-29

August 2, 4-5, 9, 11-12