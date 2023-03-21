Lollapalooza Chicago Announces 2023 Lineup With Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, & More

CHICAGO, IL (CelebrityAccess) – Lollapalooza, presented by C3 Presents, has unveiled a powerhouse lineup for its 2023 edition in Chicago, featuring first-time headliners Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar along with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, who will make history as the first female Latin artist to headline Lolla, British superstars The 1975, and a triumphant return from Tomorrow X Together.

This year’s lineup also includes highly-anticipated performances from Fred again…, Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and many more. The year’s biggest celebration of music takes place August 3 – 6 with over 150 bands, nine stages, and four full days of music and programming in Chicago’s beloved Grant Park.

The City of Chicago loves hosting the annual festival as the city and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a ten-year deal in 2022 – keeping Lolla at Grant Park through 2032. It was estimated that it will also bring $4 billion in economic impact.

The SMS presale begins Thursday (March 23) at 10 am CST for 4-day general admission (GA) at the Tier 1 price of $365 (while they last), as well as 4-day GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets. The public on-sale follows with any remaining tickets. Layaway plans are also available on all ticket types starting with $20 down.

As one of the most recognized music festivals in the world, Lollapalooza is known for its multi-genre lineups, offering fans the opportunity to experience an incredible diverse array of artists throughout the duration, with performances by NewJeans, Tems, The Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, NIKI, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, and more.

Breakout stars include Dom Dolla, Sabrina Carpenter, Lovejoy, Suki Waterhouse, Jessie Murph, and more. In addition, several native Chicagoans will perform including Louis the Child, Dehd, Sincere Engineer, Friday Pilots Club, Motherfolk, and Kidd Kenn, among others.

Single-day tickets, along with the daily lineup will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, dance workshops, and more.

Hulu returns as the official streaming platform of Lollapalooza. Catch four days of select live performances, interviews, and much more all weekend long. Full broadcast lineup and schedule to be announced later this summer.