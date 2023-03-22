Peter Gabriel Expands North American Leg of i/o – The Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Peter Gabriel has announced thirteen additional cities on the North American run of his i/o – The Tour. The new stops on the Live Nation-produced tour include Pittsburgh, Detroit, Denver, Buffalo, and more.

The general on-sale for the new shows begins Friday (March 24) at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets in the US starting today (March 22) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 23) at 6 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment Program.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift items, and more via VIPNation.com.

The iconic singer will be playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as cuts from his vast catalog of music, fan favorites, and the unexpected. The March song release from i/o is titled, “Playing For Time.”

i/o – The Tour

May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena

May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena

May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen

June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

June 19 London, UK The O2

June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre

September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre

September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre

September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden

September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center

September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden

September 20 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW

September 22 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW

September 23 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena – NEW SHOW

September 25 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena – NEW SHOW

September 27 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – NEW SHOW

September 29 Detroit, Michigan Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW

September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center

October 2 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW

October 3 St. Paul , Minnesota Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW

October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena

October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center

October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum

October 14 Palm Springs, California Acrisure Arena – NEW SHOW

October 16 Denver , Colorado Ball Arena – NEW SHOW

October 18 Austin, Texas Moody Center – NEW SHOW

October 19 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW

October 21 Houston, Texas Toyota Center – NEW SHOW