Peter Gabriel Expands North American Leg of i/o – The Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Peter Gabriel has announced thirteen additional cities on the North American run of his i/o – The Tour. The new stops on the Live Nation-produced tour include Pittsburgh, Detroit, Denver, Buffalo, and more.
The general on-sale for the new shows begins Friday (March 24) at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets in the US starting today (March 22) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 23) at 6 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment Program.
Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift items, and more via VIPNation.com.
The iconic singer will be playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as cuts from his vast catalog of music, fan favorites, and the unexpected. The March song release from i/o is titled, “Playing For Time.”
i/o – The Tour
May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena
May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena
May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen
June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
June 19 London, UK The O2
June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre
September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre
September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre
September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden
September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden
September 20 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena – NEW SHOW
September 22 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center – NEW SHOW
September 23 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena – NEW SHOW
September 25 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena – NEW SHOW
September 27 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – NEW SHOW
September 29 Detroit, Michigan Little Caesars Arena – NEW SHOW
September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center
October 2 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum – NEW SHOW
October 3 St. Paul , Minnesota Xcel Energy Center – NEW SHOW
October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena
October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center
October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum
October 14 Palm Springs, California Acrisure Arena – NEW SHOW
October 16 Denver , Colorado Ball Arena – NEW SHOW
October 18 Austin, Texas Moody Center – NEW SHOW
October 19 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center – NEW SHOW
October 21 Houston, Texas Toyota Center – NEW SHOW