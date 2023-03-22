Saliva’s Wayne Swinny Hospitalized Following Brain Hemorrhage

(CelebrityAccess) — Saliva guitarist and founding member Wayne Swinny has been hospitalized in serious condition after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

“Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain,” the statement said.

The statement went on to note that Swinny is currently in the intensive care unit but provided no additional details about his condition or prognosis.

“We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” the statement added.

Saliva is currently on the road with their Spring Mayhem tour with their next scheduled performance set for Piere’s Entertainment Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. on March 23rd.