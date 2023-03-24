Teen Drill Rapper Sugarhill Ddot Is The First Artist Signed To The Resurrected Priority Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sugarhill Ddot, one of the most prominent emerging artists in New York City (NYC), has signed to Priority Records. The 15-year-old prodigy, whose name is a nod to the historic Harlem neighborhood of Sugar Hill, where he grew up – is the first artist to sign to Priority since esteemed creative executive Orlando Wharton came on board at Capitol Music Group (CMG) to relaunch the legendary hip-hop label.

Wharton, EVP, CMG/President, Priority Records, said, “We’re bringing New York back. Sugarhill Ddot is a star in the making to ignite the resurgence of Priority Records.”

Sugarhill Ddot added, “Being signed to Priority Records is a blessing. I thought being a signed artist would never be possible. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

While coming up in the Harlem drill scene, Sugarhill Ddot received co-signs from such artists as Drake and Lil Durk. His releases, including “Evil Twins” “Evil Twins, Pt. 2” (with the late Notti Osama), “Lost Boy,” ” I Wanna Love You,” and “40s n 9s” (with DD Osama) have racked up millions of streams and YouTube views. In addition, the rapper recently opened for Lil Durk.