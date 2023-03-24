Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Teen Drill Rapper Sugarhill Ddot Is The First Artist Signed To The Resurrected Priority Records

Orlando Wharton, EVP, Capitol/Pres., Priority Records & Sugarhill Ddot (Photo: Larry Busacca)
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sugarhill Ddot, one of the most prominent emerging artists in New York City (NYC), has signed to Priority Records. The 15-year-old prodigy, whose name is a nod to the historic Harlem neighborhood of Sugar Hill, where he grew up – is the first artist to sign to Priority since esteemed creative executive Orlando Wharton came on board at Capitol Music Group (CMG) to relaunch the legendary hip-hop label.

Wharton, EVP, CMG/President, Priority Records, said, “We’re bringing New York back. Sugarhill Ddot is a star in the making to ignite the resurgence of Priority Records.”

Sugarhill Ddot added, “Being signed to Priority Records is a blessing. I thought being a signed artist would never be possible. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

While coming up in the Harlem drill scene, Sugarhill Ddot received co-signs from such artists as Drake and Lil Durk. His releases, including “Evil Twins” “Evil Twins, Pt. 2” (with the late Notti Osama), “Lost Boy,” ” I Wanna Love You,” and “40s n 9s” (with DD Osama) have racked up millions of streams and YouTube views. In addition, the rapper recently opened for Lil Durk.

