Tracy McGlocklin Named General Manager At Music and Event Venue – The Mulehouse

COLUMBIA, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Industry veteran Tracy McGlocklin has been named General Manager (GM) of the Columbia, TN music and event venue, The Mulehouse – co-owned by Country Radio Hall of Fame member Blair Garner and her husband, Eric Garner. McGlocklin joined the venue in 2021 as Head of Business Development.

Before The Mulehouse, McGlocklin was Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Advent, where she led projects for the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and several academic universities. In 2001, she founded Mission Management, where, for 13 years, she represented artists including Little Big Town, Danny Gokey, Darryl Worley, and others. She also had a stint at Sony Music Nashville in the Sales and Marketing department.

“We’ve all witnessed Tracy’s drive, second to none, her attention to detail, and her willingness to simply do whatever it takes, and it’s awe-inspiring,” said Blair. “The decision to elevate her was an easy one. We are confident that Tracy will continue to take The Mulehouse to a whole new level.”

Added Eric, “Tracy’s promotion will allow Blair and me the bandwidth to focus on future phases of The Mulehouse’s growth. There are plans to expand the existing space and to add a hotel and restaurant to the property. We are so grateful for all the hard work she’s already done and can’t wait to see all she will achieve in her new role.”

McGlocklin stated, “The Mulehouse is an absolute godsend for me and my hometown. It’s enriching the culture and bringing nationally-recognized talent to Columbia. As an eighth-generation Columbian, I’m proud to be a part of something so big for our special community.”

The 55,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art venue, located about 40 minutes outside of Nashville, has hosted concerts and other events since its opening in 2021.