Warner Music UK Appoints Isabel Garvey as Chief Operations Officer; Promotes Jennifer Ivory as Managing Director of Parlophone

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – CEO Tony Harlow has unveiled some significant changes at Warner Music UK (WMUK). Effective May 9, Isabel Garvey – most recently the Managing Director (MD) of Universal Music’s Abbey Road Studios – will take up the newly created post of COO, Warner Music UK, reporting to Harlow. There will also be a leadership change at Parlophone Records, with Jennifer Ivory, currently, Senior Vice President (SVP) at Warner Records UK, taking over as MD.

Parlophone co-presidents Nick Burgess and Mark Mitchell, and General Manager (GM) Jack Melhuish will exit the label.

Harlow said: “This is an exciting new phase for WMUK. Isabel’s appointment signals our constant evolution, bringing her widely admired creativity, innovation and technological entrepreneurship to the service of our artists and their visions. Jen has been with us for over 14 years and has grown into one of the most exceptional and influential voices at WMUK and one of our best marketers. She supervised four No.1 albums last year alone. Under her leadership, Parlophone’s employees will be dedicated to signing and developing the next generation of outstanding talent.”

“I’d like to thank Nick and Mitch for an outstanding job at Parlophone,” added Harlow. “They’ve been strong and thoughtful leaders in difficult times and, in partnership with Jack, have had a real impact that has been vital for Parlophone’s growth. We wish them well in their future adventures.”

As part of the changes, Parlophone will join Warner Records UK, Roadrunner, FFRR and Elektra Entertainment in a newly created conglomerate of labels under Warner Records UK President Joe Kentish. Within this new structure, Ivory, Kentish and recently appointed MD of Warner Records UK, Alex Burford will plan and boost both labels as part of the group.

These changes will see Ivory report to both Harlow and Kentish – who will also supervise and refocus Parlophone’s A&R team. Ivory will continue to provide some marketing support to Warner Records UK as part of the new structure at WMUK.

“In the modern, rapidly evolving digital business, we’re always pushing for the most agile and forward-thinking ways to super-serve our talent,” said Harlow. “The market is increasingly fragmented, and it takes more expertise to service all channels and to serve them properly. Our artists need more specialists to explore every available opportunity.

“With Parlophone and Warner Records UK coming together and drawing on the expertise of our new centralized coalition, we will harness our collective firepower and lean on a wide range of proficient minds to take the company forward.”

Garvey joined WMUK from Abbey Road Studios, where she was appointed MD in 2014. During her time there, she expanded the studio footprint and the brand, launching digital production services and establishing Europe’s first incubator for music tech innovation.

Garvey said: “I am delighted to be re-joining the Warner Music family at a time when WMUK is positioning itself towards an exciting and innovative future. The industry is more challenging yet full of opportunity than ever. I look forward to working with Tony, the dynamic executive team and the brilliant roster of artists to grow the business further.”

Ivory, most recently SVP at Warner Records UK, will immediately take charge of the entire Parlophone portfolio, overseeing the strategic direction of the label and driving an even stronger focus on marketing and creativity.

Ivory said: “Ever since I was young, the Parlophone label, its artists and its records have played such an important role in my life. Growing up, I always saw them as the north star of British music culture. I’m honored to have a part in taking this iconic British label into a successful future. I have built my career on a foundation of great relationships with artists. I’m pleased that in my new role, I can continue guiding the campaigns of Warner Records artists I’ve supported, like Biffy Clyro, Foals, Liam Gallagher, Muse and Royal Blood.”

The new collaboration also promotes Claire Coster, who is upped to a Centralised Director of Publicity, overseeing all talent press across WMUK. In a long and successful career at Atlantic Records UK, Coster has played a critical role in supporting multiple campaigns for Anne-Marie, Charli XCX and Ed Sheeran.