National Big Time Rush Day Announced for April 4

DULUTH, MN (CelebrityAccess) – In the words of Big Time Rush, “Ya gotta live it big time!” The much-loved boy band, comprised of Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson, announced they would be honored with national Big Time Rush Day.

On April 4, the Mayor of Duluth, Emily Larson, will make an official proclamation from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, making the date an annual national holiday.

The city of Duluth, MN has decided to officially proclaim, April 4th, 2023 to be Big Time Rush Day!! Next Tues April 4th, we hope you will celebrate Big Time Rush Day with us. The way you can help do this is to share your favorite moments from the show, albums, videos, tours.… pic.twitter.com/LLiaU6TQXu — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) March 31, 2023

As the band’s fans, known as “Rushers,” know – Duluth holds special significance for BTR as the hometown of the four band members on the hit Nickelodeon show Big Time Rush. In addition to the official proclamation of Big Time Rush Day, there will also be a ceremonial street re-named for the day.

To celebrate the honor, the band announced they will release a highly anticipated new album on June 9, just in time for their upcoming tour. It will be the band’s first studio album in ten years.

Big Time Rush will celebrate #BTRDay with fans nationwide across socials and with a special ticket offer for their upcoming Can’t Get Enough Tour which is on sale now.

On April 4, fans can get two tickets for $44, plus fees, in honor of Big Time Rush Day. Additionally, BTR will offer special sharable content and GIFs that fans can share.

The Can’t Get Enough Tour kicks off June 22 in Fort Worth, TX and concludes August 12 in Las Vegas with MAX and Jax as special guests.