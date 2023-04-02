Gentle Giant Co-Founder and Multi-Instrumentalist Ray Shulman Dead at 73

PORTSMOUTH, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Ray Shulman, a co-founding member of the 60s soul/psychedelic band Simon Dupree and the Big Sound and later a co-founding member and bassist of the 1970s progressive-rock band Gentle Giant, passed away Thursday (March 30). The news of his death was reported by bandmate and brother, Derek Ray, who said he passed after “he bravely battled a long illness.” He was 73.

Shulman, alongside his brothers Derek and Phil, started Simon Dupree and the Big Sound in the early 1960s, earning a record deal with EMI. Reginald Dwight was a part of their lineup – he later went on to find fame as Elton John.

In the 1970s, the Shulman brothers formed a new band – Gentle Giant, alongside Gary Green, Kerry Minnear, and Martin Smith. Entering into the progressive rock arena alongside bands like Yes, King Crimson, and Genesis.

Their debut album featured multi-layered arrangements and instrumentation. Ray played various instruments – including bass, violin, guitar, viola and keyboard, among others – and composed most of the group’s music with Minnear.

The group disbanded in 1980 after releasing 11 studio albums, several live releases, and six singles. He went on to write soundtracks before entering the producer arena, working with the artists like The Sugababes and Echo & the Bunnymen.

RIP.