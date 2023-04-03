Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown Win Video Of The Year At The 2023 CMT Music Awards

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown took top honors at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday night, taking the trophy for Video of the Year for their hit “Thank God.”

“First off, I’m so nervous. This is all so new to me, and when we recorded this song a year ago, I never would have ever thought this was going to happen,” Katelyn Brown said onstage when accepting the award with her husband. “I just want to say, thank you so much to my amazing husband. I love you. This is so special that we get to share this together every night and I love you so much.”

Other winners for the night include the Nashville-based rapper Jelly Roll, who took all three of the categories he was nominated in: Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year.

“They let a loser win tonight, baby. They let a loser win tonight,” Jelly Roll told the audience after hoisting the trophy for breakthrough video of the year.

“This is more than an award. This is for the fans, baby. This is for the losers, baby,” he continued. “This is for the losers and the have-nots. God takes the impossible and makes it look small.”

Lainey Wilson, went into the night with four nominations, took home trophies for Collaborative Video of the Year for “wait in the truck” with HARDY, and Female Video of the Year for her hit song, “Heart Like a Truck.”

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the CMT Music Awards took place at the Moody Center in Austin, a first for the awards show.

The night included performances from Alanis Morrisette, The Black Crowes with Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Gary Clark Jr. and Jackson Dean, among others.

2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS Nominations: