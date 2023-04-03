Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless And Bob McDill To Be Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

NASHVILLE – The Country Music Association revealed that Bob McDill, Patty Loveless and Tanya Tucker will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as the Class of 2023.

McDill, who released one album as a recording artist before he focused on songwriting, penned dozens of hits for artists such as Don Williams, Bobby Bare, and Mel McDaniels. His charting hits include “(Turn Out The Light And) Love Me Tonight,” “Say It Again,” “It Must Be Love,” and “If Hollywood Don’t Need You,” among numerous others.

McDill will be inducted in the “Songwriter” category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with “Recording and/or Touring Musician” and “Non-Performer” categories.

“I am thrilled and honored to be included,” says McDill.

Loveless, who came to Nashville when she was still a teen, recorded singles such as “Lonely Days, Lonely Nights,” “Timber I’m Falling In Love,” and “Chains” and she will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category.

“I’m still trying to believe that I’m going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” says Loveless. “I just feel so incredibly privileged to be invited into this incredible family. Having my name included in the museum’s Rotunda with so many legendary artists, musicians, songwriters and industry icons is such an honor!”

Tanya Tucker began recording demos when she was just nine years old and she had multiple number one singles by the time she was 15. She went on to record 41 top ten singles, including “What’s Your Mama’s Name,” “Blood Red and Goin’ Down,” and “Would You Lay With Me (In a Field Of Stone).”

“I’m more than proud to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame,” says Tucker. “It was wonderful to have all three of my kids beside me when I got the news. The only way it could’ve been any better is if my parents Beau and Juanita Tucker could have been there too. They are the reason and the root of all my success in music. And the fans – they are everything! When I walk in that Hall they will all be with me.”

“All three of this year’s inductees are truly one-of-a-kind storytellers,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “Tanya, Patty and Bob each have a distinctive voice and an ability to share stories that precisely represent American life. While their impact is felt in very different ways, their songs are reflective of their generation and experience, vividly illustrating an authenticity that will last forever. We are honored to welcome these three very deserving inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

The three will be inducted during a ceremony that will take place at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the CMA Theater this fall.