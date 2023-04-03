The All-American Rejects Plan Their First North American Tour Since 2012

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (CelebrityAccess) — The All-American Rejects announced plans to return to the road this year with their first North American tour in a decade.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour kicks off on August 11th at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa and wraps with a hometown show at the Zoo Amphitheatre in Oklahoma City on October 14th.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth. When New Found Glory, The Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and The Get Up Kids signed on, the feeling was ‘This is a celebration of summers gone by.’ It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up. First we got you to “Swing Swing,” then we became your “Dirty Little Secret,” and you thought “It Would End Tonight” so we could “Move Along,” then we “Gave You Hell” for denying the fact that we’re the band you listened to your entire lives, whether you liked it or not,” the band said in joint statement announcing the tour.

New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids have been announced as support acts on select dates for the run.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 4. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general on-sale will start Friday, April 7 at 10AM Local Time.