The Voice Season 21 Winners, Girl Named Tom To Grace The Florida Theatre in April

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CelebrityAccess) – The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville proudly presents a Girl Named Tom on its stage on Saturday (April 29). Brandon Ratcliff is set to open.

Girl Named Tom is an American sibling trio from Pettisville, OH, comprised of Bekah Grace, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty. They are the winners of season 21 of NBC’s The Voice, the first trio ever to win the American version of the competition.

With their distinctive harmonies and heartfelt performances, Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb won the hearts of America with the first audition and the first 4-chair turn of their respective season – picking coach Kelly Clarkson who took them to the winning trophy.

The small-town siblings had set their sights on the medical field before their father was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. Out of that time, Girl Named Tom was born. The name comes from the two older boys wanting another brother, so Joshua used to call Bekah “Thomas” when she was a baby. Unfortunately, their father lost his battle with cancer in January 2022.

In January of this year, the band handed their winning trophy to their high school in Pettisville to show their gratitude for their hometown and everyone who has supported them along their musical journey. Their post on social media said:

“Handing The Voice trophy over to where it belongs: our small but mighty hometown, Pettisville, OH!” They continued their post by sharing how they hope the trophy will benefit the current and future students of their high school.

“As you pass through the halls of the school, we hope this trophy is a reminder…

– of what can happen when people come together!

– ‘small town’ does not mean ‘small opportunity’

– it sure does take a village to raise children!

– The Liechty siblings are forever grateful for the love Pettisville has poured into their family and their harmony trio, Girl Named Tom. What an honor to be on the Pettisville sign!

– everyone has unique gifts. Let’s use them well and cheer each other on!!! GO BLACKBIRDS ✨”

With their debut EP, Another World, Girl Named Tom sweeps the listener into reflective space, exploring fond memories, global issues, and intimate conversations. In November 2022, the trio released their second album, One More Christmas and toured as the opening act on A Christmas Spectacular Tour with Pentatonix.

Their holiday single, “One More Christmas,” performed on the season 22 finale of The Voice, reached No. 1 on the iTunes Chart.

The Florida Theatre has hosted shows from genres such as pop, jazz, rock, comedy, country and blues, ballet, and opera. In addition, the theatre offers over 150 cultural and entertainment events annually for every taste and age. For tickets, you can visit their official website HERE.