Desert Daze Launches Record Label With Partisan Records

LAKE PERRIS, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The team behind Southern California’s Desert Daze Music Festival has announced the launch of a record label, Desert Daze Sound, in partnership with Partisan Records.

Desert Daze and label founder Phil Pirrone said, “With the same philosophy driving the festival, Desert Daze Sound will be dedicated to facilitating the growth of artists that make the universe a better place.”

Partisan managing director Zena White added, “Partisan is psyched to be partnering with Desert Daze Sound. The imprint’s inaugural studio album by Zamrock legends, Witch, will have people dancing the world over.”

Zango will be the first new album in almost 40 years from Desert Daze veterans Witch; the new label has released Witch’s new single and video, “Avalanche of Love,” featuring Sampa the Great.

Desert Daze Sound will launch a Live@Desert Daze vinyl compilation series in the future. Desert Daze XI occurs October 12 – 15 at Moreno Beach in Lake Perris, CA.