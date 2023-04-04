Fridays After Five Returns For 35th Anniversary at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Ting Pavilion and Starr Hill Presents are proud to announce the return of an entire season of Charlottesville’s favorite live concert series, Fridays After Five, presented by Bud Light. The first concert will kick off on the Delta Dental Stage at Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall on April 14 and will continue each Friday through September 8. The schedule of artists through August 5 is available below.

The summer schedule features local artists performing various musical styles; there is something for everyone. So unwind each Friday evening at this fabulous and free Charlottesville institution.

Bud Light Concert Series

Saturday, April 22 – Mt. Joy / flipturn

Monday, May 1 – Nickel Creek / Hawktail

Thursday, May 11 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Thursday, May 18 – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss / Hawktail – SOLD OUT

Sunday, June 11 – Noah Kahan / Joy Oladokun – SOLD OUT

Monday, June 12 – Charlie Puth / Blue DeTiger

Thursday, June 15 – The Wood Brothers / Shovels & Rope

Saturday, August 5 – Dwight Yoakam / The Mavericks / 49 Winchester