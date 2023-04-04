Fridays After Five Returns For 35th Anniversary at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Ting Pavilion and Starr Hill Presents are proud to announce the return of an entire season of Charlottesville’s favorite live concert series, Fridays After Five, presented by Bud Light. The first concert will kick off on the Delta Dental Stage at Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall on April 14 and will continue each Friday through September 8. The schedule of artists through August 5 is available below.
The summer schedule features local artists performing various musical styles; there is something for everyone. So unwind each Friday evening at this fabulous and free Charlottesville institution.
Bud Light Concert Series
Saturday, April 22 – Mt. Joy / flipturn
Monday, May 1 – Nickel Creek / Hawktail
Thursday, May 11 – Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Thursday, May 18 – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss / Hawktail – SOLD OUT
Sunday, June 11 – Noah Kahan / Joy Oladokun – SOLD OUT
Monday, June 12 – Charlie Puth / Blue DeTiger
Thursday, June 15 – The Wood Brothers / Shovels & Rope
Saturday, August 5 – Dwight Yoakam / The Mavericks / 49 Winchester