Jamie Loeb Named SVP At Nederlander Concerts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nederlander Concerts has promoted longtime senior staff member Jamie Loeb to the role of Senior Vice President.

In her new post, Loeb will continue to promote live events under the Nederlander banner and will report directly to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Alex Hodges.

Loeb first joined Nederlander in 2008 as Vice President of Marketing and oversaw the development of digital marketing initiatives and promotional campaigns for Nederlander’s venues and bookings at third-party facilities.

During the pandemic, Loeb redirected her creative energies for NIVA, playing a key role in several major initiatives for the trade association, including #SOSFEST – a three-day virtual festival with Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, The Roots, Reba McIntire, Leon Bridges, Dave Matthews, Little Big Town, G-Easy and Brittany Howard, which raised over $3 million for the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund.

At the same time, Loeb and the Nederlander team orchestrated the Drive-In OC series featuring live music, comedy and movies at City National Grove of Anaheim. The series included more than 80 drive-in events, drawing over 65,000 fans and grossing over $4.1 million in ticket sales during the nationwide live entertainment hiatus imposed by the pandemic.

Prior to Nederlander, Loeb served as Senior Director of National Tour Marketing for Live Nation where she developed national tour marketing plans for Def Leppard, Avril Lavigne, Projekt Revolution and more.

“I have always been proud to be part of such a dynamic team that is dedicated to bringing exceptional live experiences to fans,” said Loeb. “I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to continue contributing to the growth and success of our company in this new role.”

“From her first day at Nederlander Concerts, Jamie has been an incredibly strong leader,” added Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts. “She has helped Nederlander Concerts maintain its position as one of the most important independent promoters in North America. She was instrumental in getting us through the height of the pandemic and a successful rebound last year with our return to a full schedule of performances.”