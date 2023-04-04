Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Accuses UK Government of Trying to Shut Down Venues

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has accused the UK government of deliberately trying to close nightclubs and venues and silence stages and dance floors nationwide.

This comes as a government energy relief scheme, introduced in October, has ended, leaving businesses dealing with surging energy prices without adequate support.

The NTIA and other live music trade groups have been calling for additional support from the government as night-time businesses continue to recover from the COVID shutdown period and face economic challenges.

The NTIA highlighted the challenges faced by night-time businesses and questioned why the government had treated them so harshly, given their contributions to the UK economy.

With the increasingly complex trading environment, the NTIA warned that many important night-time economy businesses would be lost in the coming months.

NTIA boss Michael Kill criticized the government for not recognizing the importance of nightclubs and venues. It warned of growing anger and frustration among the industry and its supporters.

He said: “Nightclubs are a British institution, and are the bridge for many consumers to counter-culture, a platform for artists new and old to perform and access audiences, for people to dance and socialize, supporting their physical, social and mental well-being.

“The current government has never recognized the value of this sector, and will continue to undermine its importance, as it did in the late 80s when the scene came together to fight for the ‘freedom to dance’”.

“Our European counterparts work hard to recognize the value and importance of clubs and venues and lead the way in support and true collaboration. While the UK sees one of its greatest exports as a burden on policing and local government”.