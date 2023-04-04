Sarah McLachlan Strikes A Catalog Deal With Primary Wave

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter, Sarah McLachlan, announced she’s sold a stake her of recorded music and publishing catalog to Primary Wave Music.

The deal covers some of McLachlan’s signature hits such as “Angel,” “I Will Remember You,” “Hold On,” and more from a catalog that has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

As part of the partnership, McLachlan will also have access to Primary Wave’s marketing and publishing infrastructure, which encompasses digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film & TV production.

“I’m so delighted to be working with Larry and the whole team at Primary Wave,” said Sarah McLachlan. “First and foremost, they are music fans, and I’m confident that this new partnership will enable us to nurture my catalogue of music carefully through the ever-changing landscape of the music industry.”

“Sarah McLachlan is one of the most respected and influential artists of a generation, who also happens to have the voice of an ‘Angel,’” said Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music. He goes on, “I’m so proud to welcome her into the Primary Wave family.”

Primary Wave did not provide details on the financials of the transaction, or disclose the scope of their stake in McLachlan’s catalog.