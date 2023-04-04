The Foo Fighters Will Help To Open I.M.P.’s Newest Venue, The Atlantis

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent concert promoter and venue operator I.M.P. announced plans to revive Washington D.C.’s Atlantis nightclub with a little help from the Foo Fighters.

Located at 930 F Street, NW, the 450-capacity club has undergone a $10 million refurb, that, according to I.M.P. has removed both the notorious stench and rats that used to haunt the darkest corners of the vaunted venue.

The venue, which was the original location of the 9:30 Club, draws its name from a venue that occupied the space briefly before it became the 9:30 Club in 1980.

The Foo Fighters will help to open the new Atlantis and will take the stage as part of the venue’s debut on May 30th. Other shows announced for the Atlantis in the coming months include Modern English, Franz Ferdinand, The Pixies, Portugal. The Man, Thievery Corporation, Drive-By Truckers, and Joan Jett

The Atlantis will be booked by Zhubin Aghamolla, who also books The Anthem and Merriweather Post Pavilion, and Sam Hurwitz, who has been named as the General Manager of the new venue.

Hurwitz has served as the Front of House Manager for The Anthem since 2018 but has experience in nearly all aspects of venue operation, from front door staff, merch, production, bartending, box office and booking at venues such as the 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre.

“After the opening series, our intention is to book only the shows that matter,” said Hurwitz. “We want people to rely on us to tell them that someday you will say you saw them when. We have no calendar to fill. We will curate like no other venue.”

“But, as the response from the artists has been crazy, it looks like we will have returning big acts that want to play here well beyond the opening 44,” continued Hurwitz. “And these are some brave artists that want to play here. There is no production to hide behind.”

“There is nothing like seeing a great act in a small venue,” Hurwitz added.