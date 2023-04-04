The Jonas Brothers Announce Yankee Stadium Show

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After a fully sold-out five-night run on Broadway, the Jonas Brothers announced plans for a one-night stand at one of the most iconic venues in New York, Yankee Stadium.

For the show, which is set for August 12, the Jonas Brothers will perform the music from five full albums, including their newest release “The Album,” which is due on May 12th.

Fans who previously registered for the Broadway shows will have the opportunity for first access to tickets with a special Verified Fans on sale. More info will be sent to eligible fans via email.

Additional presales for Citi and Verizon customers kick off on April 12th.

For fans who can’t wait, the Jonas Brothers are scheduled to return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live stage as musical guest for the third time alongside host Molly Shannon on April 8th.