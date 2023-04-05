Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Unveils Lineup With Mary J. Blige, NAS, Chance the Rapper, and More

NAPA VALLEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Blue Note Entertainment Group announces the lineup for the second Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa, curated by five-time Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper and hosted by internationally acclaimed and award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle. The small-town festival, held at Silverado Resort, Napa, CA, boasts an impressive line-up of cultural icons to celebrate jazz’s influence during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Artists inspired by the integrity and spirit of jazz include headliners Mary J. Blige, Nas, and Chance the Rapper.

The festival is July 28 – 30, 2023. Pre-sale tickets are available today (April 5) at 12 noon ET for Blue Note subscribers. Three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday (April 7) at 12 noon ET.

“Like a blue note in music– which has a slightly different pitch– our festival has a unique tone by presenting big-name artists in small, intimate spaces,” said Steven Bensusan, president of Blue Note Entertainment Group. “You won’t find any other festival like this,” he added.

The festival returns to Napa with three stages featuring established, eclectic, and cutting-edge artists who reflect a deep appreciation for jazz. The lineup appeals to a cross-generational audience and includes Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton, Digable Planets, Ari Lennox, Big Freedia, and Cordae.

“With Robert Glasper at the helm, the festival represents an expansion of the experiential arm of the Blue Note Jazz Club, supporting artistic creativity and musical freedom,” said Alex Kurland, Director of Programming of Blue Note. “Jazz’s boundless influence, spontaneity and artistic flexibility serves as inspiration for the diverse range of musicians on the festival line-up,” Kurland added.

Additional talent in the line-up includes: NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge), Gary Clark Jr., Talib Kweli & Madlib, PJ Morton, Smino, Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff, DOMi & JD Beck, BJ The Chicago Kid, Cory Henry, Meshell Ndegeocello, The Soul Rebels featuring Keyon Harrold, Terrace Martin, Big Freedia, Adam Blackstone, Madlib (DJ Set), Taylor McFerrin & Marcus Gilmore with Bobby McFerrin, Soulive, Rapsody, J.Period, Nicholas Payton, Derrick Hodge, Yussef Dayes, MonoNeon, Ghost-Note, Kenneth Whalum, Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time and Frédéric Yonnet.

“I want to make sure the guests and the performers have unique experiences,” said Robert Glasper. “The festival, like my Blue Note residency, is full of unexpected jams and surprises during one huge musical family reunion with artists and an audience that share a love of the arts,” he concluded.

The festival afterparties will feature an incredible lineup of DJs, including: 9th Wonder, DJ Trauma, DJ Jazzy Jeff, J.Period, and DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) rounds it out with an all-vinyl set.