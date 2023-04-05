Livestream Studio Bulldog DM Names Gilad Gershoni Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Bulldog DM is pleased to announce Gilad Gershoni as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With over twenty years of experience in digital media and marketing, Gershoni brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to the company.

As CSO, Gershoni will be responsible for leading the development and execution of Bulldog DM’s strategic vision, driving the company’s growth and expansion. With a focus on tech innovation and creativity, Gershoni will work closely with Bulldog DM’s founder and CEO, John Petrocelli, COO Simon Rust Lamb and CTO Peter Kahn to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s digital media landscape. Together, no other team in digital media combines such a rich history of working with artists in the live space and digital media, their live experience spans AEG, Live Nation, Prince, De La Soul and EDC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gilad to Bulldog DM’s team, he is a true renaissance-style digital creative” said John Petrocelli, Founder and CEO of Bulldog DM. “As De La Soul’s Technical Director for 20+ years, Gilad has earned incredible knowledge of what matters to artists in live performance, combine this with his decades of live digital media expertise, most recently at Twitter, and he is a perfect fit to lead our strategic growth initiatives.”

Before joining Bulldog DM, Gershoni served as Twitter’s Live Video Specialist and as Senior Live Streaming Producer at MLB Advanced Media. He led teams of digital media professionals in driving significant growth and revenue for the companies. Gershoni also has demonstrated success in developing and executing successful digital media campaigns for a variety of clients including SalesForce and Wells Fargo. He has also served as De La Soul’s live Technical Director and Audio Engineer for over two decades.

“I am stoked to join Bulldog DM’s accomplished team and to help drive the company’s growth in the rapidly-evolving digital media landscape,” said Gershoni. “I look forward to delivering innovative strategies that will drive tune in and deliver the highest quality engagement to these global activations.”