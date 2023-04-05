March Madness Helps To Drive Ticket Sales And Revenue For ASM Global

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As the leading host of collegiate sporting events in the United States, venue management giant ASM Global shared some of the numbers behind this year’s March Madness NCAA basketball tournament and other sporting events at their portfolio of venues.

According to ASM Global, more than 500,000 fans turned out to the company’s operated venues during the month of March, lured in by multiple NCAA conference championship games, along with hockery, wrestling, and other sports.

Along with ticket sales, ASM Global reported that food and beverages accounted for revenue of more than $10 million during March, with many venues setting records for F&B sales during the period.

For basketball fans, ASM Global has become one of the leading venue operators servicing the sport and the company will host the next two Final Fours, the next two Women’s Volleyball Championships and next year’s NCAA Wrestling Championship.

“We’re very appreciative of this recognition by the NCAA of our unique capabilities to integrate our global knowledge of best practices gleaned from our portfolio of the world’s most recognized and iconic venues combined with insights and sensitivities to each U.S. market in which we present these events,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. “We are also proud of the economic benefit these iconic events bring to the communities we serve.”

“Of course each year is a little different than the previous one, but the ASM Global team’s experience is unparalleled and invaluable to events of this nature. Our staff has worked closely with NCAA officials now for years to plan these events, and it certainly helps that our team has had a great deal of experience with past Final Fours,” added Doug Thornton, ASM Global’s executive vice president of stadiums.