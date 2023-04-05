The Country Music Association Promotes Four

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced the promotion of four senior staff members, including Tiffany Kerns, Catharine McNelly, Ben Balch, and Michael Farris.

“Tiffany, Catharine, Ben and Michael are all key strategic and forward-thinking leaders across a variety of teams at CMA,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “They each display unwavering commitment to CMA’s mission while continuing to innovate and create solutions-based strategies in their respective fields.”

Tiffany Kerns has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Industry Relations & Philanthropy with oversight of the strategic direction and management of CMA Membership including operations, programming, events and the organization’s newly launched membership structure.

Kerns, who joined the CMA in 2013, will also continue to guide the CMA’s Board of Directors as well as lead key programs such as CMA’s Women’s Leadership Academy, CMA’s collegiate programs (including CMA EDU and CMA’s Diversity & Inclusion Fellowship).

Kerns previously held the title of Vice President, Industry Relations & Philanthropy. Prior to joining CMA, she was the Director of Development at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Catharine McNelly, who joined the CMA in 2017 and previously held the title of Senior Director, Communications, has been promoted to the role of to Vice President, Communications. Her duties at the CMA include oversight of PR and media activity for CMA membership and organizational initiatives, as well as CMA television properties—the CMA Awards, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas”—corporate/executive profiles and talent outreach. She also handles communication and media relations for the CMA Foundation.

Prior to joining CMA, she held positions with Atlantic Records and Columbia Records. Originally from Alton, IL, McNelly graduated from Fordham University with a degree in Communication and Media Studies.

Ben Balch, who joined CMA in 2013, has been appointed as the organization’s Senior Director, Accounting & Financial Planning. He will be based in Nashville and reports to Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration, Amy Smartt.

The CMA also announced the promotion of Michael Farris to the post of Senior Director, Business Strategy & Insights. In his new role, Farris continues to lead the creation and buildout of the CMA’s data center and customer resource management platform, while providing strategic support on a variety of technical initiatives.

Previously referred to as Research, the newly formed Insights team will continue to serve as a trusted resource for data and insights regarding the Country Music audience, music consumption, and cultural trends/changes. Farris reports to Vice President, Business Strategy & Operations, Emily Evans.