The Recording Academy Partners With The United Nations Human Rights-Supported Global Music Initiatives To Drive Social Justice

BOULDER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced the launch of a new partnership with the United Nations Human Rights-Supported Global Music Initiatives to promote social justice, both in the U.S. and abroad.

The initiatives address a broad range of United Nations Human Rights goals including advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, women’s empowerment, and climate justice.

The first of these initiatives, which launches on April 4th, The Right Here, Right Now Music initiative, which seeks to combat human rights crises that stem from global climate change.

As part of the initiative, the Recording Academy announced the Right Here, Right Now Mini Global Climate Concert Series, which will leverage the star power of some of the world’s leading arena acts who will perform in intimate venues around the globe while highlighting climate issues such as floods, droughts, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, food insecurity, clean water, ocean acidity, deforestation, mental health, and more.

The first e Mini Global Climate Concert Series will kick off Thursday, April 13, at the Boulder Theater in Colorado with headliner Wesley Schultz, lead singer and co-founder of the two-time GRAMMY-nominated band the Lumineers, with special guests including six-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Yola.

Additionally, the concert will be filmed by Citizen Pictures for later broadcast to wider audiences and will be produced by AEG Presents and supported by the University of Colorado Boulder. Proceeds from the event will go to United Nations Human Rights climate justice initiatives and MusiCares, the leading music charity providing music professionals health and human services. The Right Here, Right Now MusiCares Fund is being established to focus relief efforts for music communities impacted by the climate crisis.

“We are honored to be working with several United Nations-supported global music initiatives to bring together artists and create unique music events to promote social justice around the world,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said. “Music has no boundaries so we are excited to partner with the artist community and work with the United Nations to further their human rights goals and ultimately, better the world.”

“We are proud to help launch the new Right Here, Right Now Music initiative and its first activation, the Mini Global Climate Concert Series, where artists will amplify awareness of the human rights crisis resulting from climate change,” Recording Academy President Panos A. Panay said. “Being the son of a UN worker, this partnership has deep personal resonance.”

“It is a privilege and honor to be partnering with the Recording Academy in the development of multiple global music initiatives supported by United Nations Human Rights, including Right Here, Right Now Music, which will elevate global awareness to help reframe climate change as the human rights crisis that it is. Music provides a platform for the biggest megaphone in the world, and working with the Recording Academy, the most renowned music organization in the world, will help ensure the Right Here, Right Now Mini Global Climate Concert Series gives voice to those who all too often have none,” said David Clark, founder and CEO of Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance.