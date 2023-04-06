5 Seconds of Summer Set to Release Live Album and Announce 2023 World Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling rock/pop band 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) has announced the release of their live album, The Feeling of Falling Upwards – Live from Royal Albert Hall digitally on April 14. Physical formats of the album are available for presale now and will be ready on July 14.

The band (Luke Hemmings – guitar/vocals), (Calum Hood – bass/vocals), (Michael Clifford – guitar/vocals), (Ashton Irwin – drums/vocals) is also excited to announce their 2023 World Tour – The 5 Seconds of Summer Show – which includes dates in South America, the UK, Europe and North America, with an appearance at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. Full routing can be found below.

The tracks are taken from the band’s 2022 one-of-a-kind performance “The Feeling of Falling Upwards” at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, a venue the band busked outside when they moved to the UK to write for their first album ten years ago. The performance included reimagined versions of songs from their 11-year catalog, including brand-new songs from their critically acclaimed fifth studio album 5SOS5, accompanied by a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-member gospel choir.

“’ The Feeling of Falling Upwards’ is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music,” expressed vocalist and drummer Ashton Irwin on stage at Royal Albert Hall, “And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Tuesday (April 11) at 10 am local time until Thursday (April 13) at 11:59 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

The general on-sale begins Friday (April 14) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com. The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the “next level.” Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the 5SOS pre-show soundcheck, access to the pre-show Friends of Friends lounge, autographed lithography, early venue entry and more. Visit VIPnation.com for more information.

5 SECONDS OF SUMMER WORLD TOUR

South America

July Argentina – TBA

Brazil – TBA

Chile – TBA

Colombia – TBA

Aug Perú – TBA

North America

8/10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

8/12 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/16 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/19 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

8/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/23 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/28 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

8/30 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/1 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

9/2 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/3 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

9/6 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hard Rock Live

9/9 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/10 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/14 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum

Europe/UK

9/23 Lisbon, PT Campo Pequeno

9/24 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

9/26 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

9/27 Stuttgart, DE Porsche Arena

9/28 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Hall

9/30 Brussels, BE Palais 12

10/1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

10/3 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

10/4 Manchester, UK AO Arena

10/5 London, UK O2 Arena

10/7 Luxembourg, LE Rockhal

10/8 Paris, FR La Seine Musicale

10/10 Budapest, HU Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena

10/11 Gliwice, PL Arena Gliwice

10/12 Prague, CZ Fortuna Arena

North America

10/21 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival

10/22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival