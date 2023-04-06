Canadian Alternative Rock Band Glueleg Emerge with New Album After 25-Year Hiatus

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – After a 25-year hiatus, Glueleg announced Wednesday (April 4) that original members Carlos Alonso and Christian Simpson have released a brand-new album, Horror Vacui, available on streaming platforms everywhere.

This expansive instrumental album pushes the boundaries of songcraft, staying true to the artfulness and edge the band initially had, but pushing and molding it into new musical landscapes, driven by a thirst for craft and musicianship. Vinyl and CDs are in production and will be available this Summer.

Glueleg was formed in 1990 and disbanded in 1998. During that time, the band released three albums and one EP with Pure Records/EMI Canada – Angst (1991), Park Alien (EP-1993), Heroic Doses (1994) and Clodhopper (1997).

“The intention and spirit for this album was to push our boundaries and experiment in ways that were not possible to us back in the day, said Alonso.

Added Simpson, “Horror Vacui is what happens when you get to make the album you’ve always wanted to create.”

Horror Vacui is the sound of unfettered spirit and colour, soulful intention, precise musicianship and an utter love for the creative process that Alfonso and Simpson have rallied around for over 30 years. After a lot of “life” happened they decided to reform the band under the original name to put something truly unique together. Having full creative control also afforded the duo the opportunity to welcome guest appearances on the album, including:

Ian Crichton, electric guitar: SAGA

Jim Gilmour, synthesizers: SAGA

Jeremy Taggart, drums: Our Lady Peace

Christian Szczesniak, guitars and bass: Edwin, Celine Dionne

Becke Gainforth, vocals: Sully, TFMJ

Gord Fynes, percussion: Substack, Mike Tilka

The album boasts 20 tracks – each track includes a piece of artwork by Christian to create a visual bond that naturally enhances the listener’s enjoyment. “Some of the art served as a muse to provide a visual context for the song’s creation and some pieces evolved in tandem, an optic version of the ,” said Simpson.

Horror Vacui is sure to resonate with music listeners from all over the world. The album was recorded and engineered from their home studios, produced and mixed by Carlos Alonso, and mastered by Christian Wright at Abbey Road Studios.