CTS Eventim Names Karsten Elbrecht as Chief Commercial Officer Ticketing for Germany

MUNICH, DE (CelebrityAccess) – CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has appointed Karsten Elbrecht as Chief Commercial Officer of Ticketing Germany.

Elbrecht will act as a coordinator and a driving force responsible for ensuring effective collaboration with German promoters. As part of his new brief, he will work with colleagues to expand the German ticketing business. His primary tasks will include establishing efficient internal structures and sharpening the customer focus in one of Eventim’s core markets.

Through this work, he will play a crucial part in laying the foundation for Eventim’s continued growth. In addition, Elbrecht has extensive experience in the ticketing industry, enabling him to provide fresh input to boost business performance.