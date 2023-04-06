Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Susan Hoffs

Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
11 0

Susanna Hoffs has a new novel, “This Bird Has Flown,” and a new covers album produced by Peter Asher, “The Deep End.” We talk about these two projects, growing up, the Bangles, meeting her husband and so much more!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/susanna-hoffs-112384222/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/susanna-hoffs/id1316200737?i=1000607684674

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6H5jJJ6NmXD1whmVGEluUh?si=inR6BjOKQg63aQrwAvy9jQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/2117230c-4af0-4991-9e6f-75a1cb88bc3d/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-susanna-hoffs

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/susanna-hoffs-301635299

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now