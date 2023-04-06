The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Susan Hoffs

Susanna Hoffs has a new novel, “This Bird Has Flown,” and a new covers album produced by Peter Asher, “The Deep End.” We talk about these two projects, growing up, the Bangles, meeting her husband and so much more!
