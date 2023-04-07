Charley Crockett, Tanks and the Bangas, Larkin Poe Lead The Lineup For The 2023 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

LYONS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Craig Ferguson’s Planet Bluegrass announced the full lineup for the 2023 edition of the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, with headliners Charley Crockett, Tanks and the Bangas, Larkin Poe, Josh Ritter leading the charge.

Set for August 11-13 in Lyons, Colorado, the fest will also feature performances by Shovels & Rope, Katie Pruitt, The Tallest Man On Earth, Secret Sisters, Caitlin Canty, Dead Horses, and Celisse, among others.

Additionally, the festival is accepting submissions for the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Songwriters Showcase, a nationally recognized singer-songwriter competition which is open to anyone who writes and performs original music and who is not currently signed to a major label or publishing deal.

Submissions will be evaluated based on the quality of the song’s composition (50%), vocal delivery (25%), and overall performance (25%).

Ten finalists will be selected to receive a 3-day pass to the 2023 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, allowing them to compete in a live performance contest for cash and prizes.

Submissions for the 2023 Songwriter Showcase will be accepted through July 14th at: https://bluegrass.com/folks/lineup/songwriter-showcase

Rocky Mountain Folks Festival 2023 Lineup:

Charley Crockett

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band

Larkin Poe

The Tallest Man on Earth

Tank and the Bangas

Shovels & Rope

Celisse

Katie Pruitt

The Secret Sisters

Stephen Kellogg

Leyla McCalla

Seth Walker

Caitlin Canty

Humbird

Dead Horses

Benjamin Dakota Rogers

Kuinka

The Sensational Barnes Brothers

The Pairs

Shanna in a Dress

Songwriter Showcase