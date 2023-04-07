Luscious Jackson Keyboardist Vivian Trimble, Dead At 59

(CelebrityAccess) — Vivian Trimble, a musician who was best known for her tenure as the keyboardist for the alt-rap/rock band Luscious Jackson, died on April 4th. She was 59.

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday,” the band announced in a statement on social media on Thursday.

“She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday. We were not expecting this. She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy,” the statement added, noting, “We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.”

Trimble joined Luscious Jackson after the group became the first band to sign with the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal label and performed on their first EP, In Search of Manny, which was released in 1992.

She remained with the group until 1998, stepping away after she stated she was tired of life on the road.

In addition to her work with Luscious Jackson, Trimble partnered with Jill Cunniff to form the side project Kostars, releasing one album Klassics with a “K” in 1996.

She also teamed up with the Breeders’ Josephine Wiggs to form Dusty Trails in 2000. The group released their self-titled debut album via Atlantic that same year, followed by the soundtrack for the sci-fi rom-com Happy Accidents.