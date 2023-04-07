Ticketmaster Mexico Compensates Fans Over Bad Bunny Concert

MEXICO (CelebrityAccess) – Ticketmaster Mexico (TM Mexico) will not pay any fines after more than 2,000 fans who bought tickets to Bad Bunny’s concert in Estadio Azteca in December 2022 were denied entrance.

According to Mexico’s Federal Consumer Attorney’s office, the Live Nation-owned company avoided fines after it provided full refunds and additional monies to the 2,155 people affected by the ticketing platform issues. The compensation was 20% of the price consumers paid to purchase their tickets.

In a press release, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s office of Mexico said TM Mexico had repaid fans nearly 18.2 Mexican pesos, roughly $990,000, with about 17% of the money refunded in compensation.

Ricardo Sheffield, Mexico’s Federal Consumer Attorney, had previously told the local press fines to TM Mexico could have totaled up to 10% of the company’s earnings in 2021 if implemented.

According to TM Mexico, the demand for Bad Bunny concert tickets in Mexico City was “the highest in the country’s history, registering more than 4.5 million people in search for one of the barely 120,000 available at the Estadio Azteca for both shows.”

Equally unprecedented was the “number of fake tickets purchased outside our official channels,” the company said. This, alongside a “temporary intermittence in the ticket reading system,” caused confusion among access control personnel at the venue on December 9, “which unfortunately made it impossible for some moments to recognize the identification of legitimate tickets.”

Of the 2,155 refunded tickets, 1,086 are from consumers who filed complaints with Sheffield’s office; 55 of these are still being reimbursed and compensated, “with which the case of the Bad Bunny concerts would be closed,” according to a press release. The remaining 1,069 were requested and obtained their refunds directly from Ticketmaster.

NBCNews.com reports Sheffield’s office said it would continue operating a special site to receive complaints about the Bad Bunny concert tickets screwup and guarantee consumers their money back.