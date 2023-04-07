World-Renowned Composer and Pianist Steve Barakatt Touring Around the World

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – World-renowned Canadian-Lebanese composer and pianist Steve Barakatt is taking his music on a global new tour following the release of his musical high praise tribute Motherland, in honor of his Lebanese ancestors.

Barakatt has already presented acclaimed concerts in Copenhagen, Seoul, Belgrade, and Bucharest, and he made his US debut at the iconic Carnegie Hall on March 18. The event marked more than three decades of prolific artistic activities around the world. Before the end of 2023, Barakatt is set to present concerts in Spain, China, Portugal, Canada, Morocco, South Korea, and Japan.

Barakatt’s Néoréalité World Tour has garnered attention from major media outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Euronews, and Forbes Magazine. The tour offers a musical journey through his most acclaimed compositions, featuring a world-class piano performance with several compositions from his latest album, a best-of from earlier releases, and some of his best-known anthems.

Motherland was released globally by Universal Music MENA on November 22, 2022 and has been broadcast on several TV networks including MTV Lebanon and One TV, reaching over 1,000,000 views on YouTube.

