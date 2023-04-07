YouTube Announces Expanded Coachella Coverage, Including Merch Sales On Live Streams

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Video streaming platform YouTube announced plans to ramp up their coverage of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the event returns this April.

The enhanced coverage will include live video feeds from all six of the festival’s stages during both weekends of the festival, allowing fans who couldn’t make it in person to see every performance.

In between sets, livestream viewers will see on-the-ground coverage of the art, artists, installations, behind-the-scenes Shorts moments and more.

Additionally, YouTube will be providing fans the opportunity to participate by allowing them to help build the set lists for DJ and Producer Calvin Harris while creators such as Alan Chikin Chow, Lexi Hensler, BENOFTHEWEEK, Amelia DiMoldenberg of Chicken Shop Date, Taylor Red TV, The Scotts, Nicole Laeno, Adam W and VIVACIOUSHONE will share their own content from the event.

As well, YouTube is partnering with Goldenvoice to drop exclusive merch from over a dozen artists appearing at the festival. In addition to a custom Coachella drop, all will be available for purchase directly on the livestream and through YouTube Shorts on Coachella’s channel via YouTube Shopping.