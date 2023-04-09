George Strait Returns To His Home State For a Two-Night Only Event at Dickies Arena

FT. WORTH, TX (CelebrityAccess) – The troubadour George Strait has announced a two-night-only event in his home state with back-to-back concerts set for Friday and Saturday, November 17 – 18, at Dickies Arena. Special guest Caitlyn Smith will join the “King of Country Music” Caitlyn Smith for both dates.

The two-night stand is a reprise of Strait’s two nights at Dickies Arena in 2022, which both sold out within hours of going on sale. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale to the general public Friday (April 14) at 10 am CT via Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday (April 11) at 10 am CT through Thursday (April 13) at 10 pm CT.

The news follows the recent announcement that Strait will team up with Chris Stapleton to perform one-off stadium dates this year in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville (two nights) and Tampa. Joining them for all dates are special guests, Little Big Town.

With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts—more than any other artist in any genre—during the span of his 30+ year career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any other Country artist and ranks third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. In addition, he has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Monument Records powerhouse vocalist Smith has won a Critics’ Choice Award, been nominated for an ACM Award, and has written songs for Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, John Legend and Garth Brooks. Last year, she released her self-produced project High, and this spring, she completed the second half of that album, adding six new songs to make her entire record, High & Low, out April 14.