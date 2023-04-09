Grammy-Nominated Country Singer/Songwriter Walker Hayes Set to Headline Mohegan Sun Arena

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated Country singer and songwriter Walker Hayes returns to Mohegan Sun Arena this summer – on his own headlining tour. Walker recently performed back-to-back sold-out shows at Mohegan Sun Arena alongside Kane Brown and Raelynn last June. Special guest Tenille Arts joins Walker Hayes at 7:30 pm on Saturday (May 27) at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tickets are $79.50, $59.50, and $49.50 and went on sale Friday (April 7) via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday (April 8), subject to availability.

Originally from Mobile, AL, Hayes’ southern roots and family values are displayed in his new song “Face in the Crowd.” With this new track, he continues to share stories that reflect his personal life and experiences that millions of listeners can relate to and a way of writing that led the Washington Post to write, “Hayes has broken into the mainstream by sounding different.”

Last year, Walker’s hit song “Fancy Like” topped every Country music sales and streaming chart, spent more than six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, hit the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs, hit No. 1 at Country radio, and gave Hayes his first Grammy Award nomination as an artist for “Best Country Song” – all with a song about the simple joys of a date night at Applebee’s with his high school sweetheart, now wife, of 17 years.

Since “Fancy Like” was released, Hayes’ album Country Stuff The Album has become one of the top Country albums in sales and streams in the genre. It is currently the only RIAA-certified album in Country music released last year. The album also spawned the follow-up single “AA,” which was just certified Platinum. Hayes’ success transcends genres by releasing a new version of his current single, “Y’all Life,” featuring R&B/Pop superstar Ciara.

Mohegan Sun Arena finished 2021 with its first “No. 1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its capacity in the world according to Pollstar and VenuesNow, ranked among the top 10 venues in the US regardless of size based on ticket sales, and was named “2021 Innovator of the Year” by CelebrityAccess for its ViacomCBS residency. In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been the “No. 1 Casino Venue in the World,” “No. 1 Social Media Venue in the World,” and a seven–time national award–winner for “Arena of the Year.”