Country Singer/Songwriter Priscilla Block Teams Up With Shein For Capsule Collection

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, Shein, is gearing up for the summer and festival season by announcing its latest capsule collection with rising Country music singer/songwriter Priscilla Block. Block, a fan of the brand, has curated a collection just in time to take the stage for her upcoming festival appearances.

The singer’s personal style inspires the Shein x Priscilla Block collection and features the exact looks she will wear during her Stagecoach and Hangout Music Festival performances later this year. From rhinestone fringe to classic denim styles, the collection includes 90 pieces from XS to 4XL that encapsulate the country star’s own wardrobe.

“Working with SHEIN has been such a fun and exciting experience for me,” said Block. “I’ve been a fan of the brand for some time now, so it’s really cool to curate my first-ever fashion collection with Shein.

“I wanted to choose pieces anyone could wear, regardless of shape or size. So we’ve taken the classic country styles I love the most and added my own twist to create a real country-meets-city chick vibe. I know it’ll have everyone who wears it feeling like a star, whether you’re partying on a boat with friends or wanting to be best dressed this festival season!

“Shopping hasn’t always been easy for me, especially regarding sizing and affordability. However, with this collection, I am so proud of the final outcome and can’t wait for you to be the most confident you this season.”

The country flair meets modern edge collection is all under $40 and is available for purchase HERE.