Duran Duran Announce Additional Shows For Future Past Tour

SAN DIEGO, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Duran Duran has announced two additional shows on their upcoming Future Past Tour. Production by Live Nation (LN), the new dates will bring the legendary award-winning four-piece to Queens, NY, on September 22, where the unmatched icon Grace Jones will join as a special guest alongside Chic featuring Nile Rodgers and Bastille.

Also announced is a stop in San Diego, CA, on August 22 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre. A Los Angeles date will be announced soon.

For the NY and San Diego shows, the Artist VIP presale begins today (April 10) at 10 am local until Thursday (April 13) at 10 am local time. Local presale begins Thursday (April 13) at 0 am until 10 pm local time. General on-sale begins Friday (April 14) at 10 am local.

Bassist John Taylor added, “We could not be more honored and delighted to have Grace Jones join

us for our forthcoming FUTURE PAST New York show. Grace has been a profound influence on

Duran Duran from the beginning, both musically and stylistically. She guested on the Arcadia

project, and we have had a lot of fun with her over the years – now it’s fantastic to finally share a stage with her. Grace Jones completes a dream line-up for this tour, joining us along with Nile Rodgers and Chic and Bastille – our friends from the UK. It’s a one-off musical extravaganza, so dress to impress!”

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA

05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA*

05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA*

06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR*

06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT*

06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX*

06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA*

06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX*

06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX*

06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN*

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA*

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL*

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL*

08/22 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA* NEW DATE

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA*

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV*

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO*

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN*

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL*

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY*

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA*

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC*

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI*

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON*

09/22 – Forest Hills Stadium – Queens, NY** NEW DATE

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille