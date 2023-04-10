Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

David Crosby

Graham Nash Says David Crosby Died From COVID

David Crosby (Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock)
(CelebrityAccess) – David Crosby’s friend and former bandmate Graham Nash has shared new details into the cause of death of the late rock legend.

Crosby, who was 81, died in January after what was reported as a “long illness” but additional details about a cause of death were not disclosed at the time.

During an appearance at on the “Kyle Meredith With…” podcast on Friday, Nash revealed that his friend and former bandmate died after contracting COVID-19.

According to Nash, Crosby was rehearsing for a show in Los Angeles but started to feel ill after three days of rehearsals.

“And he’d already had COVID and he had COVID again. And so he went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up,” Nash said.

“I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing,” Nash added. “[Crosby’s death] was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they’re diminishing in size as I go along.”

