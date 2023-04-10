Jay Leno Cuts The Ribbon For The Newly Revamped Bergen Performing Arts Center

ENGLEWOOD, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian and former Tonight Show Jay Leno was one of the luminaries on hand to cut the ribbon during the Bergen Performing Arts Center’s theater in Englewood, N.J.

The historic 1,367-seat theater just completed a $10 million restoration that included modernization of the front of house, along with upgrades in sound, audio, and lighting throughout the theater, including the installation of the largest moving light system in the region.

The refurb also included a restoration of the theater’s main hall, which was originally built in 1926, with upgrades that include new seats and carpeting, a new lobby, and concession stands.

As well, the theater plans to complete a rehabilitation of the theater’s facade with a new digital marquis for the front of the theater.

During the grand opening, Leno attended a private reception at Benzel-Busch Mercedes-Benz Automotive Dealership in Englewood, N.J. before traveling to the theater for the ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a sold-out performance at the historic venue.

Other shows on the books for the newly-revamped Bergen Performing Arts Center include Arturo Sandoval, Tim Dillon, Jon Secada, and A Bronx Tale Starring Chazz Palminteri.