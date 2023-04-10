Lemonada Media Enters Deal With Apple Books

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CelebrityAccess) – Podcast network Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network that makes life “suck less” has changed partners for its Lemonada Book Club, moving from Penguin Random House to a new deal with Apple Books.

Under the new deal, Lemonada and Apple Books will pick a new audiobook each month, spanning a wide range of topics and genres – including entertainment, memoirs, life guides, music, and other storytelling – to be discussed and promoted across Lemonada’s award-winning podcast network.

The first round will include Nicole Chung’s A Living Remedy, Maggie Smith’s You Could Make This Place Beautiful and Nedra Glover Tawwab’s Drama Free.

“When we piloted the Lemonada Book Club last year, the immediate demand demonstrated that our listeners want to engage, build community, and access more curated content,” said Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer.

“This new collaboration with Apple helps us do just that – expand the range of titles available to listeners, provide even more curated recommendations, and foster a greater sense of community among listeners.”