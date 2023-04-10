Maggie Rogers Announces ‘Summer of ’23 Tour’ With Soccer Mommy and Alvvays

HOLLYWOOD, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-nominated producer, songwriter, and performer Maggie Rogers will embark on a headline tour of North America this Summer, including stops at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Hollywood Bowl. Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, NC, the 12-city Summer of ’23 Tour will continue through September 29, ending in the nation’s capital of Washington, DC.

Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays will support the second half.

For tickets, an online artist pre-sale will begin on Tuesday (April 11) at 10 am local time. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale and register for their pre-sale code at HERE.

In addition, the Spotify pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (April 12) at 10 am local time. All pre-sales end on Thursday (April 13) at 10 pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 14) at 10 am local time.

Rogers’ upcoming headline run will follow the Feral Joy Tour, a sold-out early-2023 outing that included stops at Radio City Music Hall, Aragon Ballroom and The Shrine. Alongside the Summer of ’23 Tour, Rogers will take the stage at several major music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, and more.

Rogers’ latest album, Surrender (July 2022), received immediate acclaim from several leading news outlets. Surrender marked the follow-up to 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life, which entered Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at No. 1, landed Rogers a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and went on to amass over one billion combined global streams to date.

Maggie Rogers – Summer of ’23 Tour

7/14 Sommo Festival Cavendish, PEI

7/24 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC *

7/25 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN *

7/27 Forest Hills Stadium Queens, NY *

7/28 Newport Folk Festival Newport, RI

7/29 Mann Center Philadelphia, PA *

7/31 Thompson’s Point Portland, ME *

8/3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON *

8/4 & 8/5 Lollapalooza Chicago, IL

8/6 Hinterland Music Festival St. Charles, IA

8/9 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

8/10 UCCU Center Orem, UT #

8/11 & 8/12 Outside Lands San Francisco, CA

8/13 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA #

8/16 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA #

8/17 McMenamins Edgefield Troutdale, OR #

9/29 Atlantis Washington, DC

* = Soccer Mommy supports

# = Alvvays supports