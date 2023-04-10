Passim Launches The Folk Music Collective

CAMBRIDGE, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Passim announced the launch of the Folk Collective, a group of musicians and thought leaders focused on expanding offerings at the non-profit organization.

Passim, which is best known for the live music stage where they present a range of genres, will work with the Folk Collective to explore folk music, its origins, evolutions and future. As part of this, The Folk Collective will present events that welcome and invite diverse audiences and artists to Club Passim.

“Through the work of the Folk Collective, we will explore what Folk music is and who plays on our stages,” said Shea Rose, Passim’s new Curator of Music and Culture. “The Folk Collective cohort was chosen because of their excellence, immense talent, leadership, and commitment to music, culture, and community. They are trailblazers.”

“As with Rock & Roll in the 50s, music with Black roots became a commercially more white genre,” said Matt Smith, Managing Director of Passim. “Through The Folk Collective, Passim is taking a deep look at the origins and history of Folk Music and working towards making it the inclusive genre of its origin. Bringing together artists and thought leaders, we hope to make an inclusive space for all with Folk Music from around the world at the core of it.”

Following a nomination process, the inaugural members of the Folk Collective were invited to serve one year terms. The initial membership roster includes Alastair Moock, Almira Ara, Anju, Audrey Pearl, Cliff Notez, Gabriella Simpkins, Kim Moberg, Lydia Harrell, Maxfield Anderson, Naomi Westwater, Peter Mulvey, and Stephanie Mckay.

Members of the 2022-23 Cohort are planning a series of shows at Club Passim kicked off with an open mic night hosted by The Folk Collective’s Almira Ara and a show by Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock, who shared a musical performances and discussed the folk music scene in Boston.

Upcoming events include a discussion led by Cliff Notez with Will Dailey on artistic process, genre-bending, collaboration, and more on May 4. On May 6, the club will host a musical event curated and produced by the entire collective of 2022-2023 cohorts.

In addition, cohort members will perform as part of the Passim Summer Series at Danehy Park in Cambridge, including Almira Ara on June 14, and Gabriella Simpkins on July 18. Kim Moberg on July 18 and Lydia Harrell on August 15, respectively. Gabriella Simpkins and Anju will hold an album pre-release listening party on August 22.