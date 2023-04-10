Peter Nash Joins Primary Talent as Partner

NEW YORK (VIP-BOOKING) – Primary Talent International (PTI) has announced that Peter Nash, an international agent representing top artists like Kings of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, and Regina Spektor, has become their newest partner, effective immediately.

Nash will be based in New York, and he is the eighth partner to join the agency since it regained independence from Creative Artists Agency (CAA) recently.

In 2020, Nash joined International Creative Management (ICM) from William Morris Endeavor (WME), the same year that ICM acquired PTI. Nash and the Primary Talent team collaborated closely until CAA’s acquisition in June 2022. With Nash joining Primary, the agency’s list of esteemed artists expands to include Kings of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood, and Travis.

Matt Bates, Managing Partner and CEO of PTI expressed his excitement, saying, “Pete’s inclusion in the Primary family is fantastic news for the entire agency. As a leading international music agent, he brings a wealth of experience. As a Primary Talent Partner, he will provide an abundance of guidance and support to our growing roster of agents and clients.”

Nash also shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, “ICM’s purchase of Primary Talent in March 2020 played a significant role in my decision to join ICM later that year. Working with the remarkable Primary team during the pandemic and the difficult relaunch of the live music industry was incredibly advantageous for my clients. I am thrilled to be reuniting with them and joining their leadership team.”