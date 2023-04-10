Report: S Club 7 Plans To Continue Their 25th Reunion Tour After Paul Cattermole’s Death

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British vocal pop group S Club 7 plan to continue their reunion tour in the wake of the unexpected death of Paul Cattermole on Thursday.

The Sun reported that the run of 11 shows that was originally planned to mark the group’s 25th anniversary, will now serve as a tribute to Cattermole.

“The members are still reeling from the shock of Paul’s tragic death, but they all feel that continuing with the tour is what Paul would have wanted,” an unnamed source told The Sun.

Cattermole, who was 46, was found unresponsive at his home in Southwest England on Friday and was later pronounced dead. The cause of his passing has not been disclosed.

Cattermole was a founding member of S Club 7, which was formed by Simon Fuller after he parted ways with The Spice Girls in 1997. Cattermole stepped away from the group in 2002 shortly before they disbanded.

The group announced plans for a 25th anniversary reunion tour in February, with a series of UK dates set to start at Manchester’s AO Arena on October 12th.