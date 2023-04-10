The Atlantis Is A Hot Ticket

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) – Just a week after the revelation of Washington D.C. newest concert venue, The Atlantis, the venue’s operator, I.M.P., announced that more than half a million tickets have already been requested for the club’s 44 show inaugural concert lineup.

The 450-capacity club, which opened at 2047 9th St NW after a $10 refurb of the property, will officially open its doors on May 30th when Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters take the stage.

In a bid to thwart scalpers, I.M.P. is using a ticket request system for the 44 shows and announced that fans had requested more than 520,000 tickets within four days of the lineup announcement, far in excess of the 19,800 available passes.

The inaugural lineup includes Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Portugal, The Man, Tank & The Bangas, Franz Ferdinand, Spoon, Bush, Iron & Wine, and Gogol Bordello, among others.

According to The Atlantis, tickets for the inaugural run of shows are non-transferrable, but for people who can’t make a show, a face value, fan-to-fan exchange option will be available.