The Bodies Of Lotus Percussionist Chuck Morris And His Son Recovered After 24 Days

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CelebrityAccess) — The bodies of Chuck Morris, 47, the percussionist for the band Lotus, and his son, 20-year-old Charlie Morris have been located more than 3 weeks after the two disappeared during a kayaking trip in rural Arkansas.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, the bodies were discovered in a “challenging environment” at depths of more than 180 feet by searchers using remotely operated vehicles.

The Carroll County Mennonite Disaster Service and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team from Tennessee participated in the recovery, the Democrat Gazette reported.

“Sheriff Holloway, along with the family of Chuck and Charley, would like to thank all the men and women who donated their time and efforts to help bring closure to the family and recover the two missing men,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Our heart goes out the family of Chuck and Charley Morris and we are thankful today that we can help bring closure,” the sheriff’s office said.

The two men were reported missing on March 16th. The remaining members of Lotus told the Democrat Gazette that they are grieving and plan to “celebrate Chuck and Charley’s lives, our memories with them, and what they meant to so many people.”