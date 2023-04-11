Idina Menzel, Tom Morello and Babyface To Be Honored at Music Will Benefit

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Broadway icon Idina Menzel, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and R&B great Babyface (Kenneth Edmonds) will be honored at Music Will’s (fka Little Kids Rock) annual benefit gala on May 2 at The Novo in Los Angeles.

The benefit, presented by Hot Topic, will provide funding for Music Will’s mission to “provide teacher training, diverse curriculum, and free musical instruments to students – connecting them with the music that ignites their interest,” per the press release. In addition, each recognized talent will dedicate their time to non-profit music education programs in local schools.

Babyface is set on launching programs in his hometown of Indianapolis; Morello has split his responsibilities across 20 schools between Chicago and LA. Menzel will split her time between schools in NYC and LA.

“At Music Will, we are committed to driving meaningful, systemic change in the field of music education, with a focus on equity and access for all students,” said Janice Polizzotto, Music Will Interim CEO. “We are grateful for the unwavering support of teachers, school districts, local and state governments, corporations, and private philanthropists who share this vision.”

Menzel has been elected as an honoree for her impact as a singer, actor and songwriter, along with her philanthropic work. In 2010, she co-founded the A BroaderWay Foundation, which offers girls from underserved communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs.

Morello, known for his work with rock bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, will be recognized for his political activism. “I’ve been devoted both musically and as an activist to fighting injustice at every turn,” Morello previously said. “Amid this heightened sense of impending doom, it’s now time to rally the troops in a last-ditch effort to save the planet and our artistic souls. By challenging the boundaries of what music is and has sounded like before, you can open people’s eyes to changing the status quo in society.”

Babyface will be recognized for his decades-long impact as a celebrated songwriter, producer and mentor. He’s also widely recognized as the co-founder of the record label LaFace, which helped launch the careers of artists Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast and Pink.

“We are delighted to have the ongoing support of leading contemporary talent who personally relate to the value of the unique music programs we offer to young people in all 50 states,” adds Polizzotto. “With their support, we have been able to witness our work’s positive impact on children from diverse backgrounds, and we are proud to be making a difference in the lives of young people across the country.”

Music Will started with Dave Wish, a Palo Alto, CA schoolteacher who was frustrated by his school’s lack of music programming. That organization runs the most extensive nonprofit music program in America’s public school system today.